Dashcam shows crash that killed New Jersey college student, 2 others

LOWER PAXTON, Penn. -- A Mississippi truck driver has admitted causing an alcohol-related crash on an interstate highway in Pennsylvania that killed three people, including a toddler.

Jack Satterfield III pleaded guilty Tuesday to several charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving drunk and leaving an accident scene. The 29-year-old McComb man doesn't have a plea deal with Dauphin County prosecutors, meaning he faces a lengthy prison term when he's sentenced later this year.

The October 2018 crash on Interstate 83 in Lower Paxton involved 11 vehicles and killed 24-year-old Zachary Lybrand of Middletown; his 16-month-old daughter, Elliana, and 22-year-old Ethan Van Bochoven, a college student from Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

Authorities say Satterfield had consumed eight drinks earlier in the day. His truck plowed into slowed or stopped traffic near a construction zone.
