VIDEO: 18 injured after elephants stampede during Sri Lanka Buddhist pageant

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- An elephant taking part in a Buddhist pageant in Sri Lanka ran berserk over the weekend, injuring at least 18 people.

Video on Derana Television of Saturday night's pageant in Kotte, near Colombo, showed an elephant in a procession suddenly running forward. Terrified people scattered, with some running into an elephant at the front of the procession. That elephant became violent and ran, pushing onlookers. A man riding on the elephant fell off and narrowly escaped being trampled.

Officials from two hospitals said Monday that 18 injured people received treatment and 16 had been discharged. Of the remaining two, one is being observed for possible abdominal damage and the other is being treated for an injured ear, they said.

Ornately decorated elephants are a major attraction in Sri Lankan Buddhist pageants. Wealthy families own captive elephants as a symbol of their prosperity, pride and nobility and send their elephants to participate in pageants around the country.

Some Buddhist temples also own elephants.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religionanimalelephantu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, 18, fatally shot in Back of the Yards
Uber Freight HQ coming to Chicago
34 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Sixers forward Mike Scott gets in fight with Eagles fans
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
Woman shot to death while driving, crashes into home
Jeopardy! superfan creates 'Trebek Affirmation Soundboard'
Show More
Brewers fan receives heart transplant from Cubs fan
Woman denied pedicure because she was 'too big'
Are credit card rewards worth the hype?
FEMA encourages families to prepare for emergencies
Search warrants served in Santa Barbara boat fire investigation
More TOP STORIES News