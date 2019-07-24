VIDEO: Firefighters in China rescue girl dangling by her head

GANZHOU, China -- Some incredible video from China shows firefighters rescuing a young girl dangling by her head off the fifth floor of her apartment building.
The 5-year-old girl became stuck after falling through the guardrail on Friday.
She was home alone after her mother went out to buy food.
A group of firefighters were able to rescue the girl by descending from the top of the building using cables, while others broke into the locked apartment.
