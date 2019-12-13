VIDEO: 1 injured after explosion at Waukesha gas company

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5751710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city.

The Fire Department is on scene with reports of an explosion at Airgas. Sentry Drive from College to Sunset is currently closed while the Fire Department investigates. — City of Waukesha (@CityofWaukesha) December 12, 2019

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city.Firefighters contained a small fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at Airgas in an industrial park.According to a statement from the City of Waukesha, fire crews were alerted to the explosion and small fire at approximately 1.42 pm on Thursday.Airgas representatives told officials that the explosion had occurred in the hydrogen storage area of the plant, and that all workers were evacuated and accounted for.Fire officials say the worker who was injured was treated at the scene. Fire and police officials were working with Airgas officials to determine the cause of the blast.