explosion

VIDEO: 1 injured after explosion at Waukesha gas company

WAUKESHA, Wis. -- An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city.

Firefighters contained a small fire that broke out Thursday afternoon at Airgas in an industrial park.

EMBED More News Videos

An explosion at a Waukesha gas company injured one worker and was strong enough to rattle windows around the city.



According to a statement from the City of Waukesha, fire crews were alerted to the explosion and small fire at approximately 1.42 pm on Thursday.



Airgas representatives told officials that the explosion had occurred in the hydrogen storage area of the plant, and that all workers were evacuated and accounted for.

Fire officials say the worker who was injured was treated at the scene. Fire and police officials were working with Airgas officials to determine the cause of the blast.

The Associated Press and Storyful contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinexplosionu.s. & world
EXPLOSION
Impact of Texas explosion caught on camera
Backpack catches fire on aircraft at Midway Airport
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Gender reveal explosion kills woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House committee approves impeachment charges against Trump
2 escape from van while handcuffed, duct-taped after NW Side kidnapping
Portage Park chef stabbed to death in kitchen; coworker charged with murder
1 teen dead, 2 injured after car crashes into Roseland home, police say
In SIM card swap scam, thieves steal your identity by hacking your phone
13-year-old arrested in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Officer accused of fondling dead woman turned off bodycam: Police
Show More
Kidnapped 3-year-old found dead was given meth, sedative, autopsy shows: Prosecutor
'I did not perceive myself to be a principal': North Lawndale alum returns to inspire students
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast with drizzle, flurries Friday
Ring cameras hacked: Families share horror stories
Nearly 250 urns stolen from Ind. cemetery
More TOP STORIES News