VIDEO: Giant falling clock from Purdue University's Bell Tower narrowly misses repairmen

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana. (KGO-TV)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. --
New video shows the moment one of the clock faces from the Purdue University Bell Tower came crashing down in West Lafayette, Indiana.

No one was hurt, but it was a close call for two repair workers that were standing on a cherry picker lift near the top of the brick tower.

Yang Yu shared video of the incident on Instagram.

It shows the clock dangling above the workers before becoming detached from a crane, bouncing off the basket and plummeting to the ground.

The is video making its rounds across social media with many sharing clock puns like "time turned fragile" and "the Purdue clock tower is having a rough time."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crane accidentaccidentclose callbizarrecaught on camerau.s. & world
Top Stories
Ald. Ed Burke's Chicago offices raided by FBI
Falling ice shatters car window, downtown Chicago streets closed
Hugh Jackman bringing world tour to United Center
Payless opens fake luxury shoe store selling $600 shoes
Former boxer could be most prolific serial killer of all time
Princeton admin, banker among 15 arrested in child porn sting
Jaw-dropping video shows men beating woman outside bar
VIDEO: Postal worker throws package from truck onto lawn
Show More
Black ice causes 30-car pileup in suburban Indianapolis
Couple sues Sandals after bride says she was groped by butler
Brother charged in Colts Neck, NJ family murders
Grizzly bear kills mom, 10-month-old baby outside cabin
6 sets of twins dominate high school basketball teams
More News