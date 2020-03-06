Video: Girl attacked, robbed by group of teen boys in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN -- Warning- This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

A teenage girl was brutally attacked by a group of teens in Brooklyn, New York Thursday.

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the 15-year-old girl in the Crown Heights area just after 4 p.m.

You can see about a dozen teens run up, punching and kicking her over and over.

The video also shows one of the boys stealing her shoes right off her feet, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.

She was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkattackrobberyabc7ny instagramu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
Rivers Casino Des Plaines to open Illinois' first sportsbook
Sen. Durbin meets with CDC, Illinois officials on COVID-19 response
Video released of knife-wielding man killed by police after robbery in South Shore
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
Chicago company builds technology powering bionic hands
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
Show More
Argonne scientists part of team mapping COVID-19 protein for future treatments
PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tenn. tornadoes
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More TOP STORIES News