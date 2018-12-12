VIDEO: Grinch runs over Christmas display in Indiana family's yard

GREENWOOD, Ind. --
A Grinch was caught on camera driving over a front yard Christmas display at a home in near Indianapolis.

The man mowed over the family's giant snowman, WRTV reports.

Home surveillance video showed the driver stop and get out to look at the decorations set up in Casie Arnold's yard.

The mysterious man then returned to his vehicle and drove over Arnold's 12-foot tall inflatable snowman.

Arnold said the incident left her feeling violated.

"It was pretty puzzling and frightening all at the same time. Just kind of feeling a bit unsafe," she said.

Authorities are using the video to ask for the public's help in identifying the driver.
