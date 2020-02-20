VIDEO: Huge fire burns near Indiana highway after semitrailer hauling fuel rolls over on ramp

INDIANAPOLIS -- Emergency crews in Indiana had their hands full Thursday afternoon after a semitrailer hauling fuel rolled over on a highway ramp, causing an enormous fire to erupt.

The truck rolled over near Interstates 70 and 465 on the east side of Indianapolis, an Indiana State Police spokesman tweeted just after 1:15 p.m. Police video shows fire surrounding first responders after the crash.

A good Samaritan pulled the driver out of the truck, according to local law enforcement. He was transported to a hospital.

"This will be a very extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic," police said. "Expect long delays."

Motorists should seek alternate routes, if they're in the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianafiretruck fireu.s. & worldcar firetruck crash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves target Louis Vuitton, H&M on Mag Mile: CPD
No bond for man charged in sexual assault of toddler at River North restaurant
Dog found abandoned in trash bag in Willow Springs
What Rod Blagojevich whispered in the silence of a plane ride from prison
'I broke no laws': Rod Blagojevich maintains his innocence
North Chicago HS threats prompt Dis. 187 officials to cancel classes
Officer hospitalized after being dragged by vehicle on NW Side: CPD
Show More
Homan Square fire leaves man seriously hurt after jumping from 2nd floor: Chicago fire
Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2
Chicago artist creates Quinceañera Archives to look at celebration into womanhood
Chicago police investigating carjackings, armed robberies Wednesday night
3 women charged with beating, robbing man in Lincoln Park: police
More TOP STORIES News