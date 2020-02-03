Video: Lincolnwood gas station hit-and-run crash causes fuel spill

By Jesse Kirsch
LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Surveillance video captured a pick-up truck hit a gas pump in north suburban Lincolnwood Sunday night, causing hundreds of gallons of fuel to spill.

The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the BP station at the corner of Cicero and Touhy avenues. According to police, the driver of a pick-up truck hit a gas pump and then took off.

When firefighters arrived, they found gasoline flooding into the street and began shoveling sand to soak up the gasoline.

"I would say at least 100, 200 gallons is a possibility of the amount of fuel that spilled here," said Lincolnwood Battalion Chief Bryan Pierce.

The fire department says it took thousands of water to flush the gasoline into the sewer system. That gas will go to a treatment plant with the sewage.

No one was injured, but police are searching for the driver.
