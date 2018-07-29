VIDEO: Man, 21, charged in Fiesta del Sol gang fight, police say

Gang members allegedly were involved in a fight at the Fiesta del Sol in Chicago. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 21-year-old man was charged after a fight broke out Saturday night at the Fiesta del Sol festival in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.

The fight was captured on video and shared on social media.

The fight broke out at about 8:30 p.m. and involved gang members, police said.

The man was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. No injuries were reported.

Festival organizers said they are committed to keeping the event safe.

The four-day festival wrapped up Sunday night.

An official attendance count was not immediately available, but organizers expect this year's event to set a new attendance record.
