VIDEO: Man, 21, charged in Fiesta del Sol gang fight, police say

A 21-year-old man was charged after a fight broke out Saturday night at the Fiesta del Sol festival in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.The fight was captured on video and shared on social media.The fight broke out at about 8:30 p.m. and involved gang members, police said.The man was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. No injuries were reported.Festival organizers said they are committed to keeping the event safe.The four-day festival wrapped up Sunday night.An official attendance count was not immediately available, but organizers expect this year's event to set a new attendance record.