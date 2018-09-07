VIDEO: Man arrested after jumping on police car, causing thousands of dollars in damage

A man has been arrested after he vandalized a police car in Downtown Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. --
A man has been arrested after he caused thousands of dollars in damage to a police car in Downtown Fresno.

According to police, an officer saw the suspect, Adolfo Martinez Lopez, 23, on top of a police SUV at M Street and Mariposa. Lopez was stomping on the car, smashing windows, and jumping up and down.

Police attempted to talk Lopez down but after a half hour they rushed the suspect and took him into custody.

A police officer suffered a small cut to his hand. Lopez was taken to the hospital for evaluation and will then be booked into jail.
