Video: Man beaten into coma during vicious NYC robbery

Police are looking for a suspect who beat a man so badly that the victim is now in a coma, and authorities are hoping surveillance video of the vicious Bronx attack will lead to an arrest.A deli worker who called 911 said the man was lying on the ground for several minutes before anyone bothered to help him.Police say the victim was drunk at the time, and the suspect robbed him of his gold rings and head phones around 3 a.m. Sunday.It happened on 183rd Street near Aqueduct Avenue in the University Heights section.The video shows the suspect, wearing a red coat, landing a punch so hard it shook the SUV they two men were leaning against.The 38-year-old victim fell to the ground, and the suspect continued to punch and kick him. Later, the man returned and kicked the victim again.The deli worker noticed the victim bleeding on the sidewalk. He thought he was dead when he called 911."He was sitting 10 minutes," Bashar Aladbi said. "Nobody called the cops. Nobody said anything. Everybody was walking up and down. So I called the cops right away...I work here on the nights, so I got to see what's going on."The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap, a red coat with a fur-lined hood, a gray sweat suit and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).