Video shows man jumping barrier for tiger pen at Oakland Zoo

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows a man jumping the barrier for the tiger pen at the Oakland Zoo on Sunday afternoon.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Video shows a man jumping the barrier for the tiger pen at the Oakland Zoo on Sunday afternoon.

The man quickly turns around when the tiger starts to approach.

A witness says a zoo worker scolded the man and told him not to do it again.

RELATED: Oakland Zoo visitors stuck on gondola say they were scared

"He jumped uh, that uh fence like the little railing and the tiger just launched at him and he jumped back up. I heard from somebody he said he dropped his glasses or something but when he came back up I didn't see nothing in his hand," witness Sam Fayad told ABC7.

Fayad says the tiger became agitated and started pacing back and forth.

The zoo released a statement, saying, "The Oakland zoo meets and exceeds safety requirements set by state, federal, and AZA accreditation standards. We hope that all of our visitors act responsibly, and don't attempt to put themselves in potentially unsafe situations."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
oakland zooanimal attackanimal newsanimalsanimals in perilviral videocaught on videocaught on camerau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert: Missing Wis. teen may have been spotted in Miami
VIDEO: Miles-long backup on northbound I-294 near O'Hare
Chance the Rapper expected to endorse Amara Enyia for mayor, sources say
Man sentenced to 42 years in prison for Lincoln Square taxi driver murder
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to synagogue, stemmed from road rage
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
Mega Millions jackpot at $654M for winning numbers drawing tonight
Kanye West meets Uganda's president, gifts pair of sneakers
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Tuesday
Police: North Side women targeted by intruders in 2 separate incidents
Idaho official resigns after bragging about killing a family of baboons
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
More News