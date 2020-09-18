social distancing

Man knocked unconscious during social distancing fight at Burbank buffet restaurant

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
BURBANK, Ill. (WLS) -- Social distancing, or the lack thereof, has caused yet another fight at a local restaurant.

The altercation took place at Two Volcanoes, a buffet-style restaurant in south suburban Burbank, on August 20 around 2:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police.

Police say an argument led to aggravated battery after a man punched another customer in the head.

Video acquired from the establishment shows two men arguing while pointing at markers on the floor. During the confrontation, the victim is struck in the head and knocked unconscious to the ground for several minutes.

Witnesses said the victim was by himself at the time of the incident, and a good Samaritan attempted to help him while he laid unconscious on the floor.

The offender is then seen leaving with a woman and child right after striking the victim. Police believe they drove away in a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

Police said they are not sure what the exact catalyst for the physical assault was, other than seeing them point to the markers on the floor, but did say they believe the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone who recognized the subjects in the video or the vehicle is urged to call Burbank Police at 708-924-7300.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burbanksocial distancingfightbattery
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
Ohio college house party-goers cited over COVID-19 concerns
Los Angeles eases up on pandemic-driven Halloween guidance
Man donates handmade desks to help homebound students
Indiana Univ. says students at boat party could face sanctions
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane lands on Palatine road
Postal worker shot with paintballs day after another shot with real gun
Orland Park rally demands return of fall sports, in-person learning
Forest Park fire displaces family of 3
Kyle Rittenhouse listed as 'hero' in assignment at Dallas school
NASA's $17,500 mission with Estee Lauder
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy, cool Friday
Show More
Chicago murders up in 2020, outpacing national increase: FBI data
Netflix 'Cheer' star from Naperville charged with child pornography
COVID-19 vaccine months away, UIC researcher says
Activists work to register Chicago Latino community to vote
Man accused of carrying girlfriend's body in luggage to be extradited to KY
More TOP STORIES News