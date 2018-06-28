VIDEO: Man punched in head, knocked to ground; robbers go through pockets

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx --
There is disturbing video of a violent attack in the Bronx that shows a man knocked out in the middle of the street.

As he lies on the ground, people start stealing from his pockets.

It happened on Aqueduct Avenue near Buchanan Place in the University Heights section on Monday, June 18th around 6 a.m.

Surveillance video shows a man in a white shirt punch the 37-year-old victim in the head, knocking him to the ground and leaving him unconscious in the crosswalk.

Shortly after that, three others show up and start going through his pockets.

Then, the man in the white shirt returns, pulls out a phone and starts taking pictures of the victim.

Another camera from down the block caught a good shot of the man who did this along with a second man.

Police are still trying to find them.

The victim remains in the hospital with a fractured skull in critical but stable condition.

The suspect who punched the victim is described as a Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, with a medium complexion, medium build, black hair and a black, trimmed beard. He has tattoos on both of his forearms. He was last seen wearing a yellow baseball hat with a triangle shaped logo, a white t-shirt, denim shorts and black sneakers with yellow trim.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man, approximately in his 20s, with a light complexion, a slim build, black hair and a black beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a light blue Yankees baseball hat, a light blue t-shirt and a yellow t-shirt, a black belt around his torso, camouflage cargo pants and black boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
