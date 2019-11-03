ALBUQUERQUE -- An Albuquerque, New Mexico man's charges were dropped after police body camera footage shows him leading police on a wild chase in and out of traffic.
When the Albuquerque Police Department saw Armando Romero back in September, he was trying to unlock a white truck at a motel. Officers were trying to help him when they found out he had a warrant for his arrest, KRQE reported.
They tried to question him about it, but Romero took off running into oncoming traffic, leading an officer on a dangerous chase.
Romero continued to run into traffic and even tried to catch his own ride from multiple cars. At one point, the officer grabbed onto a semi-truck to try to catch up to him.
In police body camera video, Romero can be seen trying to hold onto a car as a driver pulled over. Once the officer caught up to him, he tried to jump onto the back of a pickup truck.
Romero was charged with resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer. Court documents show the charges have been dismissed because the district attorney's office didn't want to proceed with the case.
It's unclear why the district attorney's office didn't want to go forward, but the state can re-file the charges.
Romero's extensive criminal history includes charges for assault and burglary dating back to 2007.
VIDEO: New Mexico man tries evading police, attempts to jump into moving vehicles
