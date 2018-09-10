Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell

Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell.

BOCA RATON, Fla. --
A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an assault rifle rang a neighbor's doorbell in Florida.

The Boca Raton homeowner and her two children hid in the bathroom when they saw this from the security camera Wednesday night.

The woman called police and her husband, who was away on a business trip.

She says it took police 25 minutes to arrive.

The man now faces aggravated assault charges.

The family says the man's daughter had recently stayed at their house because the girl was afraid of her father.
