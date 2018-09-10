Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell

EMBED </>More Videos

Man armed with assault rifle captured on surveillance video ringing Florida neighbor's doorbell. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 4 a.m. on September 10, 2018.

BOCA RATON, Fla. --
A man wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying an assault rifle rang a neighbor's doorbell in Florida.

The Boca Raton homeowner and her two children hid in the bathroom when they saw this from the security camera Wednesday night.

The woman called police and her husband, who was away on a business trip.

She says it took police 25 minutes to arrive.

The man now faces aggravated assault charges.

The family says the man's daughter had recently stayed at their house because the girl was afraid of her father.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldgunssurveillance videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police officer, robbery suspect shot outside Maywood Burger King, witnesses say
Monday marks 1 year since death of Kenneka Jenkins in Rosemont hotel freezer
Hammond police escort girl, 5, to chemotherapy treatment
Dallas police officer charged after man shot in apartment she thought was hers
Chelsi Smith, former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe, dies at 45
Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with cancer for the third time
Hurricane Florence intensifying, could strike US Southeast
Jury selection in Jason Van Dyke case continues Monday
Show More
VIDEO: Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and cool Monday with Beach Hazard in effect for lakefront
Rodgers returns from injury, Packers beat Bears 24-23
Cubs' long stretch of games continues after rainout
More News