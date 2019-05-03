Video: Masked man robs Massachusetts liquor store at knifepoint

A liquor store in Quincy, Massachusetts was robbed a knifepoint Tuesday night, police said.

Police are looking to identify the man who entered the Discount Liquors in the 300 block of Granite Street wearing a black ski mask with gray stripes at around 9:40 p.m.

A video posted to Facebook shows the suspect charge two employees while waving a large knife, demanding them to "give me all the money," police said.

The masked suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register.

No injuries were reported.

Police are using surveillance video in their search for the suspect.
