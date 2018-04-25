VIDEO: Michigan man pulls gun on former co-workers

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments after a disgruntled ex-employee pulled a gun on his former co-workers in Michigan earlier this month, according to the Livonia Polic (WLS)

LIVONIA, Mich. (WLS) --
Surveillance video shows the terrifying moments after a disgruntled ex-employee pulled a gun on his former co-workers in Michigan earlier this month, according to the Livonia Police Department.

Livonia police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Texas Choice Meats. The suspect, Michael Shemon, had been fired from the meat-dealing business earlier that day.

Shemon later returned with a weapon. He told police he pulled a handgun out of his coat pocket, racked the slide, pointed it at one of his former co-workers and said he was going to kill him. But the gun jammed before he could do any damage.

Responding officers found Shemon in the parking lot, police said. He ran in and out of a nearby business before they were able to arrest him.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a Taser, felony firearm and being a habitual offender, police said, and given a $750,000 cash bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
workplacegun violenceu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Show More
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
More News