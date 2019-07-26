VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS -- A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.

Nevada state entomologist Jeff Knight told reporters on Thursday the number of adult pallid-winged grasshoppers traveling north to central Nevada is unusual but not unprecedented and they pose no danger.

Knight says the insects don't carry disease, don't bite, and probably won't damage anybody's yard before they're gone in several weeks.

EMBED More News Videos

A migration of mild-mannered grasshoppers sweeping through the Las Vegas area is being attributed to wet weather several months ago.



He says they're usually attracted to ultraviolet light sources.

Knight recalls several similar migrations in his more than 30 years at the state Department of Agriculture, including one about six or seven years ago.

This year, the Las Vegas area recorded more rain in six months than the annual average of just under 4.2 inches per year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
las vegasnevadanatureu.s. & worldinsect
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union Pacific's 'Big Boy' rolling through Chicago area
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
4 charged in attack on girl, 15, with special needs in Chicago
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
Lightfoot's office seeks input on Chicago's first casino
Flash fire inside gas station tank system critically burns man
Justice Department approves T-Mobile's $26.5B takeover of Sprint
Show More
Popular Libertyville trail closed due to coyote concerns
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Illinois police officers help mom delivery baby on side of road
Teen on bike critically injured in Ravenswood hit-and-run, police search for SUV
Man gets sentenced for defrauding more than 200 undocumented immigrants in Berwyn
More TOP STORIES News