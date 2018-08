A fiery scene at O'Hare International Airport was captured on video Saturday afternoon when a minivan caught fire near Terminal 5.The family inside the minivan was able to quickly get out with their belongings. The car caught fire at about 2 p.m. after a small explosion on the ramp exiting I-90.No one was hurt.Firefighters were called, and put out the fire.The video was captured by a passing taxi driver.