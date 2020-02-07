VIDEO: New Jersey high school basketball coach assaulted by players, police say

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A New Jersey high school basketball coach was assaulted Tuesday night, allegedly by his own players.

It happened around 9 p.m. outside Malcolm X. Shabazz High School in Newark.



Authorities say a school official provided police with a social media post of the school employee, a JV coach, being assaulted by members of the basketball team.

The officers reportedly observed four members of the team assaulting the victim after they exited a bus upon returning from a basketball game.

Sources say the coach tried to stop his players from picking on another student, but the bullies turned on the coach instead.

"Our detectives are investigating this incident to identify and to appropriately charge those individuals involved," Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said. "Because high school students are typically juveniles, the names of the suspects will not be released. But those found to have participated in this senseless act of violence will face criminal charges."

All of the students involved in the incident have been suspended from the school.

The victim declined medical attention.

"I spoke to the superintendent, principal, coaches and team," Newark Mayor Ras Baraka said. "The actions of these students will not be tolerated, and they don't represent the majority of the school. The school and team have many great kids, who go on to college and do great things, and we're proud of them. We support the superintendent and principal and will do whatever we can to make the rest of the year successful."

The video was shared across social media throughout the entire student body and most said they were embarrassed by the behavior shown in the video.

"It's kind of embarrassing," student Nashawn Holmes said. "We should be getting seen for better things, like our community, our teams."

Parents and students say the troublemakers should get what they deserve. While many students say the melee is shameful, they admit that other similar incidents have taken place after the kids walk away from the school.

WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyassaultbasketballu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands protest amid tension over removed administrators
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
CPD to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes
Former Ill. Congressman Joe Walsh ends run to challenge Trump for GOP nomination
14K baby carriers recalled because child could fall out
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
Show More
Musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after woman charged
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
4 from NJ cruise ship being evaluated; for coronavirus others cleared
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow ends early, partly sunny Friday
More TOP STORIES News