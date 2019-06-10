Video shows NYPD rescue of woman from capsized boat near Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SANDS POINT, N.Y. -- There were some scary moments after a boat capsized on the Long Island Sound in New York this weekend.

Police released the amazing video of the rescue Monday morning.

A woman got trapped underneath the boat and was tangled in fishing gear. It happened Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

First responders quickly rescued six people from the water near Sands Point on Long Island, but an NYPD Aviation Unit helicopter had to be flown in to rescue the trapped woman, 46-year-old Rafelo Castro.

A chopper lowered two divers into the water, where they swam under the overturned boat, and freed Castro.

"This is not just taking her from one side of the water to the other, she was in this cabin that was surrounded by debris," said Brian Mullen, NYPD Scuba Team.

She was conscious and alert, thanks to an air pocket, but she had gone into hypothermic shock.

"It was pretty deep so we couldn't see the bottom. So, I just hovered below the window, two to three feet and then just grabbed her and brought her to the surface," said James Roche, NYPD Scuba Team.

Castro was airlifted to North Shore University Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The six other people who were thrown from the boat were also examined by doctors.
