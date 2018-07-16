Police release video of Ashburn carjacking suspects

Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects in a carjacking two weeks ago in the Ashburn neighborhood. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance video of suspects in a carjacking two weeks ago in the Ashburn neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows what appears to be the suspects attacking the victim and taking their keys. The incident took place at about 7:20 p.m. on June 28 in the 3200-block of West 87th Street, police said.

The stolen SUV was later spotted at a gas station and the suspects were seen inside buying things. The SUV has been recovered, police said.


Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contract Detective McDonough #20540 at 312-745-4489 or Area Central HQ at 312-747-8380.
