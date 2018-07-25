EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3823616" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bodycam video of the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Maurice Granton by a Chicago police officer released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Wednesday of the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Maurice Granton, Jr., by a Chicago police officer.COPA released seven videos in total, including police bodycam video and third-party surveillance video.The videos were released 11 days before the 60-day deadline, and were showed to Granton's family first."I saw my son, Maurice Granton, Jr., my DNA, my blood, just get murdered in cold blood by a Chicago policeman," said Maurice Granton, Sr., as he left COPA's offices after viewing the videos.Granton, who police said was armed, was shot around 8:15 p.m. on June 6 in the 300-block of East 47th Street in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood.Tactical officers from the 2nd District were conducting a narcotics investigation in the area when police said Granton ran from them. Officers chased him and told him to stop. Police said that's when he pulled out a weapon and "an armed encounter between the offender and police ensued."Video from one officer's bodycam shows one officers chasing Granton, and him radioing that he was injured trying to go over a fence.Video from the other officer's bodycam shows the final moments of the interaction. One officer sends the other after a gun as Granton flails on the ground."At no point in this video is my son armed, and at no point in the video was there a confrontation. He was running," Granton, Sr., said.Granton was shot in the back, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide."COPA is committed to transparency thus it is our goal to release available video (body worn camera, PODs, 3rd party, etc.) associated with COPA investigations at the earliest point possible but not before the family has had an opportunity to review," the agency said in a statement. "COPA also has a duty to preserve investigative integrity and be prudent in its release to not compromise the investigation."His sister, Joanna Varnado, identified her brother's body after he was pronounced dead. She also said he was shot in the back."I didn't see any blood or anything on the front of him. I wasn't able to see the back because he was laying, of course, on his back. There was no blood stains, anything, on the front," Varnado said.Witnesses at the scene Wednesday night gave differing accounts of what happened."I saw it! I was right there! I saw everything. He was laying over - I guess he ran through (there) trying to make it. I guess they thought he had whatever he had, but he didn't have no gun! That's my cousin!" said Princess Evans, an eyewitness and Granton's relative.A sergeant who was injured in the incident was transported to a hospital for treatment. A weapon was recovered at the scene. Police later tweeted a photo of the gun.Granton's family said the weapon in the photo was not his gun."No, that's not his, he doesn't have a gun," said Kaeinji Jackson, sister."There are eyewitnesses to say Maurice never pointed a gun," said Eric Russell, Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois. "They planted that gun. There's a coverup!""He wouldn't even chance his life doing that, knowing he had two very young kids to come home to," said Tayshia Shaw, the mother of Granton's children.His relatives said the young father turned his life around after the birth of his two daughters.Granton has a criminal record that includes convictions for robbery and theft. But his relatives said, regardless of his past, he was running away from officers and was not a threat.The officer involved in the shooting was assigned to administrative duty for 30 days, per Chicago Police Department policy.The shooting remains under investigation.