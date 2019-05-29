Michigan police officer saves 2-year-old from being hit by truck

ALPENA, Mich -- Dashcam video shows a Michigan State Police officer saving a toddler from the street as an oncoming truck barreled towards the child.

The incredible rescue was captured on video in Alpena, Mich., on Friday, May 24.

On the footage you can see the 2-year-old run into the street when the officer, identified as Sgt. Richards, is seen sweeping the child out of the street and carrying them back to the side of the road.

Moments later, a truck blows through the frame, almost right where the child stood.

The child's mother said she lost sight of the toddler for just a few seconds.

The toddler was returned to her mother unharmed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
michigandashcam videofamilyu.s. & worldcommunitypolice
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mueller resigns, makes 1st public statement on Russia probe
Woman, 24, shot, killed while holding daughter, 1
Formerly-incarcerated DePaul professor returns to jail to teach college course
Mom of baby found dead got disturbing phone call from dad
Man bit by rabid bat hiding in his iPad
Mayor Lightfoot presides over 1st City Council meeting
Ellen DeGeneres opens up about sexual abuse from stepfather
Show More
Disneyland sees new improvements ahead of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening
'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into retreat
1 dead, Liberty Co. deputy shot | Manhunt underway for gunman
Chicago is the 4th best city for hockey fans, report finds
Family: CPD vehicles caused crash that killed woman, 84
More TOP STORIES News