Caught on camera: Out-of-control semi-truck dodges vehicles

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. -- A semi-truck careened out-of-control down a steep Minnesota hill on Monday and it was caught on video.
To get to Taylors Falls from Wisconsin requires a sharp descent that many locals know well.
"I haul a big trailer and that hill is pretty steep so you gotta watch yourself," said a local truck driver. "If you had a big load and the brakes went out, you're toast."
That's exactly what happened late Monday morning when a semi came flying down the hill crashing into a smokey stop, reported WCCO.
State Patrol said the truck flipped one and half times, while witnesses said the axle slammed right into this traffic pole.
One of those witnesses was cutting hair at the time at Roger's Barber Shop that is just a stone's throw away.
"The truck was waning at full throttle and we thought 'oh my gosh get to that driver,' that's our first instinct. You, know, smoke going all over the place," said Roger Velasco.
He said the driver crawled out on his own with minor injuries and everyone at the scene was completely safe.
"Thank God nobody's injured. I'm just grateful he missed those other vehicles in that intersection," Velasco said.
The driver said his brakes went out as he descended the hill and tried to dodge traffic and hang a right to stop.
"Imagine though how awesome the driver was, he took in his hands to miss everybody that was in his way," said local Peggy Lee.
Troopers said they are trying to figure out exactly how and why this happened.
