SPLENDORA, Texas --A Texas police chief was hailed a hero for rescuing a baby who stopped breathing.
Chief Rex Evans was on routine patrol Friday, going from one school to another, when a woman pulled up to his squad car at a traffic light in tears, KTRK reports.
"My baby is not breathing," she said, sobbing.
Chief Evans leapt into action. He called paramedics and then performed CPR on the baby. The infant started to breathe before the ambulance arrived on the scene.
Bodycam footage shows he resuscitated the baby on the roadway.
"The baby was very discolored," Chief Evans said. "Eyes were rolled back. Immediately started some compressions and lifted the baby forward, because I observed that there was some liquid in its mouth and around its nose. Cleared all that out. Within about a minute or so, baby, its eyes rolled back, forward, and started immediately to breath and cry. It was such a relief."
Chief Evans said he was just doing his job.
The baby was transported to the hospital and is doing fine. The parents expressed their thanks to Chief Evans for being in the right place at the right time.