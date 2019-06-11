Video released of crash involving Chicago police vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a woman killed in a crash involving two Chicago police vehicles over Memorial Day weekend has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Police Department.

Video obtained by the Associated Press shows a police van and police SUV violently collide on May 25. Both then slammed into sedan, with 84-year-old Verona Gunn inside.

Gunn was killed and three others were injured. Ten police officers were also injured.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance video shows two fast-moving CPD vehicles with emergency lights on colliding at an intersection, then crashing into another car and killing an 84-year-old woman.



Monday, Gunn's family filed a lawsuit, saying police violated department rules about how officers approach intersections during calls.

"We need police, but we need policing that is responsible," said Dwight Gunn, the victim's son, said after his mother's death.

RELATED: Family: CPD vehicles caused West Side crash that killed Verona Gunn, 84

The Gunn family said Verona was their matriarch. She was a teacher for 30 years. They wrote a letter to the city describing how much she was loved.

The city and Chicago police offered their condolences to the Gunn family in the days after the crash. When the family met with police privately they said they were shown surveillance video of the collision. It wasn't immediately clear if that video was what the Associated Press obtained.

The family will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaustincar crashwoman killedlawsuitchicago police departmentsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Video shows CPD vehicles hitting car in crash that killed woman, 84
Family: CPD vehicles caused crash that killed woman, 84
84-year-old woman killed in crash involving CPD officers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer charged with DUI in deadly South Side crash
Prosecutors detail 911 call of Arlington Heights woman accused of murdering parents
Barrington home vandalized in possible hate crime targeting lesbian teen
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, warm, cooler by the lake Tuesday
Electric scooter pilot program begins in Chicago, brings safety concerns
U of I murder trial about to open under witness cloud
AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
Show More
OC doctors operate on patient with 'elephant man' disease
Local K-9 in finals at National Hero Dog Awards
More than $1 million in drugs found in couple's truck: Police
Bomb squad investigates suspicious package left at Wheaton church
Low-income Chicago families get help buying their first home
More TOP STORIES News