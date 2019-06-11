Video released of crash involving Chicago police vehicles that killed woman, 84; Family files lawsuit

Video obtained by the Associated Press shows a police van and police SUV violently collide on May 25. Both then slammed into sedan, with 84-year-old Verona Gunn inside.
Gunn was killed and three others were injured. Ten police officers were also injured.
Monday, Gunn's family filed a lawsuit, saying police violated department rules about how officers approach intersections during calls.
"We need police, but we need policing that is responsible," said Dwight Gunn, the victim's son, said after his mother's death.
RELATED: Family: CPD vehicles caused West Side crash that killed Verona Gunn, 84
The Gunn family said Verona was their matriarch. She was a teacher for 30 years. They wrote a letter to the city describing how much she was loved.
The city and Chicago police offered their condolences to the Gunn family in the days after the crash. When the family met with police privately they said they were shown surveillance video of the collision. It wasn't immediately clear if that video was what the Associated Press obtained.
The family will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the lawsuit.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.