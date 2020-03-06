COPA releases bodycam, surveillance video of knife-wielding man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New videos released Thursday show the moments that led to a deadly police shooting on Chicago's South Side back in January.

The incident happened in the 2700-block of East 79th Street on Jan. 4.

RELATED: Man fatally shot by police following robbery in South Shore, CPD says

In the videos, you see police chasing a man they said was wanted for robbing several people at knifepoint.

That chase led to a final confrontation of 26-year-old Tyree Davis being shot by police.

WATCH: Chicago police address officer-involved shooting in South Shore

EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police address an officer-involved shooting in South Shore Saturday.



Davis was transported to University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chicago police said.

Officers said Davis lunged at them prior to the shooting, even after two tasers were deployed.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability, who released the videos, is still investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorepolice involved shootingchicago shootinguse of forcecopataserman shotman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sen. Durbin meets with CDC, Illinois officials on COVID-19 response
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19
1st Indiana case of COVID-19 reported
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Argonne scientists part of team mapping COVID-19 protein for future treatments
PAWS Chicago returns with homeless pets from Nashville shelters after Tenn. tornadoes
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
Show More
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Video: Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race
How coronavirus 'infodemic' is infecting the internet
Video: Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
More TOP STORIES News