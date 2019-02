Video released of Naperville police-involved shooting

Naperville police have released dashcam video of a police-involved shooting that injured a man last month. Officers were called to a strip mall in the 1200-block of West Ogden Avenue on January 23 where they found a 27-year-old man with a gun to his head.Police attempted to speak with the man but an officer opened fire when the man pointed his gun at them, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.No police officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation of the DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney's office are investigating.