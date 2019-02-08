Video released of Naperville police-involved shooting

Naperville police have released dashcam video of a police-involved shooting that injured a man last month.

Naperville police have released dashcam video of a police-involved shooting that injured a man last month.

Officers were called to a strip mall in the 1200-block of West Ogden Avenue on January 23 where they found a 27-year-old man with a gun to his head.

Police attempted to speak with the man but an officer opened fire when the man pointed his gun at them, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

No police officers were injured. The shooting is under investigation of the DuPage Major Crimes Task Force and State's Attorney's office are investigating.
