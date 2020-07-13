CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who pointed guns out of a moving car on Chicago's Near North Side last month.
Detectives released surveillance video that shows a vehicle whose occupants are suspected of pointing a firearm at pedestrians on the street.
Police say the incident took place around 12:25 p.m. on June 14 on Wells and Division. The red, four-door sedan was flying Trump, Puerto Rico and USA flags at the time.
If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Bartel #21481 at 312-744-8261. You can also report tips anonymously using CPDTIP.com.
Police release video of people in car who allegedly pointed guns at pedestrians on Chicago's Near North Side
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More