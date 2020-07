Police release video of people in car who allegedly pointed guns at pedestrians on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for the people who pointed guns out of a moving car on Chicago's Near North Side last month.Detectives released surveillance video that shows a vehicle whose occupants are suspected of pointing a firearm at pedestrians on the street.Police say the incident took place around 12:25 p.m. on June 14 on Wells and Division. The red, four-door sedan was flying Trump, Puerto Rico and USA flags at the time.If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Bartel #21481 at 312-744-8261. You can also report tips anonymously using CPDTIP.com