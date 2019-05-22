VIDEO: RV high speed chase ends after 2 crashes, suspect in custody

TARZANA, Calif. -- A dangerous pursuit through the San Fernando Valley ended after the suspect, who was driving with two dogs in the vehicle, crashed near a home in Tarzana on Tuesday night.

The chase started around 7 p.m. in the Santa Clarita area for failure to yield, according to the California Highway Patrol.

AIR7 HD was over the pursuit as the suspect struck a palm tree in a shopping center before continuing on. The frontend and passenger's side of the RV had significant damage, with the windshield smashed in and the door missing.

At several points, the woman was driving at high rates of speed, up to 60 mph on surface streets. The driver also smashed into several vehicles, including a sedan in an intersection.

At one point, a dog that was sitting in the suspect's lap fell out of the front of the RV. The dog walked out of the street and appeared to be OK. It is unclear if authorities were able to recover the dog. The other dog was partially hanging out of the window but the driver was able to pull the pet back in.

The driver crashed into a sedan and fled on foot with the second dog for a short time before being taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. near Tampa Avenue and Wells Street. Animal control later captured the dog, which appeared to have been injured.

An occupant of the sedan was laying injured on his back in the driveway of the home near where the suspect crashed. He was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The suspect also suffered unknown injuries and was treated by first responders at the scene.
