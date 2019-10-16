Video shows 2 firing shots in Aurora subdivision

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Aurora are looking for the men seen on security video firing off guns in a subdivision.Aurora police said the shooting occurred at 6 p.m. last Thursday in the 1500-block of Victoria Park Circle.The video starts with one man getting out of a car in an alley with a gun drawn. He runs and then starts shooting.Then a second man gets out of the car and shoots down the alley. Both men then run back to the car and drive off. No one was hit.