Video shows 2 firing shots in Aurora subdivision

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Aurora are looking for the men seen on security video firing off guns in a subdivision.

Aurora police said the shooting occurred at 6 p.m. last Thursday in the 1500-block of Victoria Park Circle.

The video starts with one man getting out of a car in an alley with a gun drawn. He runs and then starts shooting.

Then a second man gets out of the car and shoots down the alley. Both men then run back to the car and drive off. No one was hit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorashootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CTU, CPS continue negotiating as union expects to go on strike Thursday
New Chicago DEA boss targets 'Trafficking Jam' by 2 drug cartels
Woman reportedly shot inside Alsip Wendy's
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, windy, chilly Wednesday
2nd teen dies after Calumet City mall parking lot shooting
Wisconsin 2nd-grader caught vaping at elementary school
'We got her back damaged': Sex trafficked teen dies by suicide
Show More
ABC 7 Over the air Viewers: Plan to rescan on October 18
CTU Strike 2019: Where to find childcare if schools are closed
NASA moves up 1st all-woman utility spacewalk
Exelon Utilities CEO retires amid federal probe
Van Dyke formally resigns from Chicago Police Department
More TOP STORIES News