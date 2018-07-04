Three people face 17 felony charges of kidnapping after a video surfaced online showing police arresting one of them.The Los Angeles County District Attorney charged Amber Neal, Keith Andre Stewart and Johntae Jones with kidnapping actors Daisy McCrackin, 36, and Joseph Capone on May 3, 2017 in South Los Angeles. Other charges include assault with a firearm, grand theft, mayhem, conspiracy and possession for sale of a controlled substance.McCrackin, who has appeared in movies such as "Halloween Resurrection" and "3000 Miles to Graceland," was taken from a home, along with Capone.The trio reportedly pistol-whipped Capone before driving him and McCrackin to Jones' home in Compton, where they allegedly stripped Capone naked and held him in a bathtub for 30 hours while forcing McCrackin to pay a ransom of at least $10,000.McCrackin took money out of an ATM before being forced to write the kidnappers a check, but was then able to escape two days into the ordeal and call 911."Police and more people came, but we didn't know what happened with her," Esmerelda Delgado said. "She used to bring toys for my kid. She was really friendly. I used to go to her house to clean her house a few times. But, one day we didn't see her anymore."Delgado lives a few doors down from McCrackin. She was friendly with the actress, but hasn't seen her or her dog for a year.The other two suspects were the ones arrested in the video that has gone viral on social medial. In the video, LAPD officers can be seen ordering Neal out of a vehicle at gunpoint in the moments before her arrest.Bail for Jones and Neal is set at $1 million, while Stewart's is more than $2 million. The defendants are expected to appear in court on July 23 for a pretrial hearing.Eyewitness News also learned that famed O.J. Simpson prosecutor Christopher Darden is representing one of the suspects in the case.