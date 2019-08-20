Video shows Dolton police officer in shootout with armed robbery suspects

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A manhunt is underway after a shootout with police in south suburban Dolton Monday.Officials said two 19-year-old men entered a used car dealership in the 500-block of East Sibley Boulevard around 1:30 p.m.Monday and robbed the manager of his wallet and gun.A responding Dolton police officer traded gunfire with the suspects across Sibley Boulevard, dislocating his shoulder as he dove for cover.Surveillance video shows the officer draw his weapon and soon after, he dives for cover next to his squad car. It's at that point where the officer dislocated his shoulder and he rolled on the pavement as other officers arrived to tend to him.The officer managed to avoid being wounded and shot one of the suspects in the thigh. That suspect was taken to University of Chicago hospital in serious condition."It was a lot of shots," said Walter Crosby, witness. "It was very loud, really close. Everyone's ducking, getting out of the way. And they're just in the middle of the street like they're rehearsing in a movie."Meanwhile, the second suspect can be seen running away from the scene across Sibley Boulevard, sparking a multi-agency manhunt. The second suspect remains on the run Tuesday morning.The second suspect may have initially fled north. Canine units found a black hoodie and ski mask discarded half a mile north of the shooting scene.Police are investigating to determine if a third suspect was involved. Several police agencies are still involved in the search, which has been scaled back.The officer, a 20-year veteran, suffered a dislocated shoulder and has been released from the hospital.