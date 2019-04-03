Crime & Safety

Video shows jewelry thief spill loot during getaway

EMBED <>More Videos

A jewelry store thief was caught on video spilling his loot before escaping with another person on a motorcycle in Australia.

VICTORY PARK, Australia -- This is the case of two clumsy burglars caught on video.

Police in western Australia hope this footage will help them catch the culprits.

ABC Net Australia posted video of one man walking up to a jewelry store, while the other rolled up on a motorcycle. One of them smashed through a glass door to get inside.

As they grab their loot and make their way towards the door, one of the burglars appears to trip and his loot goes flying into the street.

He tried to grab as much as he could before deciding that a quick getaway was more important than collecting every last jewel.

The two then took off on the motorcycle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetytheftburglaryjewelry theft
TOP STORIES
Lightfoot elected as Chicago mayor in landslide
Chicago Election Results 2019: Candidates, races suburbs and more
Aurora police to assist FBI missing child investigation possibly linked to Timmothy Pitzen
Massive fire destroys Newly Weds Foods factory on NW Side
3rd suspect charged in fatal shooting of CPD Officer John Rivera
High school robotics team builds power wheelchair for 2-year-old
Cancer patient wins $250K on scratch-off lottery ticket
Show More
Mom, baby forced to walk down interstate in rain after Lyft breakdown
Chicago City Council Election: Ald. O'Connor unseated; Several races too close to call
Bicyclist strikes again, slashes more victims in face
Man dies after Amtrak train hits pickup near Lemont
Bomb squad called for suspicious package at Lakeview post office
More TOP STORIES News