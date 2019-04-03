Video shows jewelry thief spill loot during getaway

VICTORY PARK, Australia -- This is the case of two clumsy burglars caught on video.
Police in western Australia hope this footage will help them catch the culprits.
ABC Net Australia posted video of one man walking up to a jewelry store, while the other rolled up on a motorcycle. One of them smashed through a glass door to get inside.
As they grab their loot and make their way towards the door, one of the burglars appears to trip and his loot goes flying into the street.
He tried to grab as much as he could before deciding that a quick getaway was more important than collecting every last jewel.
The two then took off on the motorcycle.
