California Quake: Video shows Eastridge Market liquor store trashed by Ridgecrest earthquake

LOS ANGELES -- Eastridge Market liquor store sustained significant inventory loss after Thursday's preliminary-magnitude 6.4 quake in Ridgecrest The store owner's son, Victor Abudullatif, tells ABC the quake woke the family up at their home in Burbank and that an employee sent them video of the damage.They believe the damage to equipment and store items may be more than $100,000.The quake struck at 10:33 a.m. Thursday in the Mojave Desert's Searles Valley, about 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. It is the strongest quake to hit the region in 20 years.Seismologist Lucy Jones says a series of aftershocks were occurring and that at least one of them was a 4.3 magnitude temblor. She expects more throughout the day.