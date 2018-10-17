Video shows suspect stealing cellphone right out of boy's hands

It happened as the boy was boarding a subway at Atlantic Avenue.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
There is video of a heartless thief swiping a cellphone out of the hands of an 11-year-old boy in a Brooklyn subway station.

The child turns around, but the thief quickly ran away.

Police say the suspect grabbed the phone as the victim was getting on a train at the Atlantic Avenue subway station on Sunday, October 7 at around 1:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a teen boy believed to be between 15-17 years old, 5'10" and last seen wearing a blue hooded sweater, black pants and black and gold sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
