VIDEO: Man beats woman with bat after she allegedly broke store window in Corona, California

CORONA, Calif. -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

Disturbing video shows the violent attack of a woman who was beaten with a baseball bat by a man in California Tuesday.

A witness said the woman went into Jerry's Liquor store in the 500-block of East Sixth Street and was asked to leave, but she began to break things, including a store window.

The man, who apparently works at the store, grabbed a bat, chased the woman outside and began hitting her a number of times as she screamed.

The witness said the woman is apparently known in the neighborhood for breaking the windows of local businesses and has a mental illness.

Corona police arrived after the beating and took the woman into custody, according to the witness. She was later treated for her injuries at a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

On Thursday, police returned to the scene and took the man into custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaassaultattackbeatingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois face mask rules take effect: What to know
Protesters gather outside Thompson Center Friday
What does Illinois' new face mask order mean?
IL businesses partially reopen as stay-at-home order changes take effect
Patients concerned about delayed COVID-19 test results at Roseland Hospital
Crime down 30% in April
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Show More
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Khalil Mack's brother says he's not surprised he landed in Chicago
Mask stolen from lion statue outside Art Institute
Mom of missing kids due in court; Husband could testify in case
Pregnant nurse caring for COVID-19 patients contracts virus
More TOP STORIES News