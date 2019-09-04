VIDEO: SUV pulling U-Haul trailer hydroplanes, plows into 2 firefighters on Oklahoma road

OKAHOMA -- Two firefighters suffered minor injuries after a U-Haul trailer being pulled by a SUV plowed into them.

The incident happened in Oklahoma and was captured by a dashboard camera. The footage shows the moment the SUV lost control.

The two men were standing on the side of a road in the rain when the car hydroplaned and crashed into another vehicle on the shoulder of the road, causing the U-Haul trailer to whiplash and hit them.

Both men suffered only minor bruises and are expected to make a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oklahomacar accidentdashcam videou.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Probable tornado' spotted near Waukegan, storm damage reported in Lake Co.
Student arrested after noose found in U of I elevator
Gurnee Police Explorers advisor charged with possession of child pornography
Chicago super-hacker rousted from prison for grand jury grilling
Picky eater goes blind after diet of Pringles, white bread, French fries
Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ads featuring 'look-alike model'
STUDY: Soda may increase risk of death by digestive, cardiovascular disease
Show More
New Mexico restaurant under fire for menu item names
41 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend violence
Hurricane Dorian gains speed as it scrapes Florida's coast
Willie Wilson announces US Senate bid, challenging Senator Durbin
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
More TOP STORIES News