VIDEO: Teen catches toddler falling from 2nd-floor apartment in Turkey

Dramatic video shows the moment a teenager saved a toddler who fell from an apartment in Turkey.

The video shows the teenager looking up at the toddler, though the child and the window are out of the camera's frame. The teen looks around, seemingly scanning the scene to see if anyone else is going to help.

Then, the child drops from the second floor. The teen, with his arms up and ready, catches the child.

The little girl's father even gave the young man a reward for saving his daughter's life.

The girl appeared to be OK.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
childrenrescuecaught on videou.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods streets in south suburbs
Image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Bronzeville
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
Teen contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight rodent issues
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Calif. woman, 21, killed in Bahamas attack by 3 sharks
Show More
Supreme Court blocks census citizenship question for now
Cubs to add reliever Kimbrel to roster Thursday
Bank of America will no longer do business with companies that run detention centers
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from the 1st Democratic debate
Man wanted for trying to lure girl, 13, into car on NW Side
More TOP STORIES News