1 hospitalized after tenants rescued from Arlington Heights building fire, police say

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was hospitalized after firefighters rescued tenants Wednesday night from a burning apartment building in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, police said.

According to Arlington Heights police, the fire started around 11:15 p.m. at a building in the first block of East Northwest Highway.

Video shows firefighters rescuing a man by ladder from a smokey window.

At least two other people were also rescued from the building by ladder, police said.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No other injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arlington heightsapartment firefire rescueapartments evacuated
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Glencoe public works employee exposed to confirmed case of COVID-19: officials
R. Kelly due in Chicago court, expected to enter plea to updated indictment
Events canceled, universities make policy changes due to COVID-19 concerns
CPD officers involved in Red Line shooting relieved of powers
3 injured when SUV crashes into shop, restaurant in Munster
SUV ends up on edge of Lake Michigan after driver loses control in Streeterville
McHenry woman laid to rest for final time next to mother
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy with brief showers Thursday
Interactive Marvel Comics exhibit coming to MSI; tickets now available
Food stamp change fuels anxiety as states try to curb impact
1 killed, 5 injured including 7-year-old child in California shooting
Cook County judge gets punishment extended for locking up child
More TOP STORIES News