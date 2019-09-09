Dashcam video shows Ohio State Trooper dodge truck while helping change tire

JUST RELEASED: Dash-cam footage of trooper’s cruiser being struck. The trooper was changing a tire on a disabled vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike, when a U-haul truck went off the roadway striking his cruiser. Always remember to #moveover for the flashing lights! It's the law! pic.twitter.com/GaAEMAtqVk — Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) September 9, 2019

An Ohio State Trooper had a close call after his cruiser was struck by a truck on the Ohio Turnpike.The incident was caught on the officer's dashcam, as he jumps over a guardrail to avoid getting hit.The trooper was helping change a tire for a disabled vehicle on the side of the road at the time, when a U-Haul truck went off the roadway and crashed into the patrol car.Ohio State Patrol released the video on Twitter and a warning for driver to move over for flashing lights.The post did not say if there were any injuries or if the driver has been located.