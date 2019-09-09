Dashcam video shows Ohio State Trooper dodge truck while helping change tire

An Ohio State Trooper had a close call after his cruiser was struck by a truck on the Ohio Turnpike.

The incident was caught on the officer's dashcam, as he jumps over a guardrail to avoid getting hit.

The trooper was helping change a tire for a disabled vehicle on the side of the road at the time, when a U-Haul truck went off the roadway and crashed into the patrol car.

Ohio State Patrol released the video on Twitter and a warning for driver to move over for flashing lights.



The post did not say if there were any injuries or if the driver has been located.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ohioclose calldashcam videocaught on cameracrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pregnant teen shot, killed in Back of the Yards
Worshipers flock to mysterious crying Virgin Mary amid hopes miracle saves church
Chance the Rapper postpones tour; 1 Chicago show still on
Carol Stream police develop marijuana saliva test for drivers
Mother charged with murder in death of 5-month-old baby
COPA recommends firing of officer who shot friend in head in 2010
Boat fire: FBI investigating whether criminal violation occurred
Show More
Steven Avery's lawyer announces $100K reward to find 'real killer'
Holocaust Museum's raises money to fight anti-Semitism
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Chicago to accept award from U of C
Bringing good food, local artists to a Chicago food desert
Uber Freight HQ coming to Chicago
More TOP STORIES News