Dashcam video shows Ohio State Trooper dodge truck while helping change tire

The incident was caught on the officer's dashcam, as he jumps over a guardrail to avoid getting hit.
The trooper was helping change a tire for a disabled vehicle on the side of the road at the time, when a U-Haul truck went off the roadway and crashed into the patrol car.
Ohio State Patrol released the video on Twitter and a warning for driver to move over for flashing lights.
JUST RELEASED: Dash-cam footage of trooper’s cruiser being struck. The trooper was changing a tire on a disabled vehicle on the Ohio Turnpike, when a U-haul truck went off the roadway striking his cruiser. Always remember to #moveover for the flashing lights! It's the law! pic.twitter.com/GaAEMAtqVk— Ohio State Patrol (@OSHP) September 9, 2019
The post did not say if there were any injuries or if the driver has been located.