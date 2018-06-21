VIDEO: Truck rampage ends with fiery crash in Australia

EMBED </>More Videos

Australian authorities have released video from October 2017 showing a big truck on a rampage through the streets. (WLS)

SINGLETON, Australia (WLS) --
Australian authorities have released video from October 2017 showing a big truck on a rampage through the streets of Singleton.

The video shows a fiery crash at the end of an alleged joyride that caused millions of dollars in damage.

Australia's 7 News reported that the crash ended a 114 km joy ride and police pursuit. The police chase lasted for more than 100 km.

Police were pursuing the truck, laying down spikes in an effort to stop the big rig. A closer look showed the undercarriage of the truck igniting, before a fireball engulfed the rig as it took out power polls and a historic building.

The crash totaled half a dozen cars, including the truck, and sent five people to the hospital.

The driver, Rodney Johnson, was arrested after the crash and is expected to be tried later this year. His defense is expected to argue mental illness, 7 News reported.

CNN contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police chasecrashamazing videou.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News