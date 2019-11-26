VIDEO: Vehicles stolen, burglarized in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton police are searching for suspects wanted after several vehicles were stolen or burglarized Monday.

The burglaries occurred in the early morning hours Monday in the areas of Brentwood, Canterbury, Chesire and Richton.

One of the break-ins was recorded on surveillance video, showing the suspects in a white sedan with black wheels.

Police said the suspects appeared to be searching for keys in some vehicles that were left undisturbed. A Ford SUV and a Honda sedan that both had keys inside were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wheaton Police Lieutenant Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wheatonburglarystolen carsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder to appear in court Tuesday
Sober living operators, regulators struggle to protect those recovering from addiction
Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop
Family of teen injured in Irving Park shootout seeks to 'preserve evidence' in incident
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day Tuesday
Show More
Victims lured via dating sites robbed in Woodlawn: police
7 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash
Koala dies one week after video of rescue from Australia wildfire
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Thanksgiving travel: Nearly 2M expected to pass through Chicago area
More TOP STORIES News