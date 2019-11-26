VIDEO: Vehicles stolen, burglarized in Wheaton

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- Wheaton police are searching for suspects wanted after several vehicles were stolen or burglarized Monday.The burglaries occurred in the early morning hours Monday in the areas of Brentwood, Canterbury, Chesire and Richton.One of the break-ins was recorded on surveillance video, showing the suspects in a white sedan with black wheels.Police said the suspects appeared to be searching for keys in some vehicles that were left undisturbed. A Ford SUV and a Honda sedan that both had keys inside were stolen.Anyone with information is asked to contact Wheaton Police Lieutenant Bill Cooley at 630-260-2077.