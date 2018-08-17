VIDEO: Woman choked, thrown against car, robbed in NYC; suspect at large

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has the latest on a woman choked and robbed in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn --
The search is on for a man caught on camera choking and robbing a woman in Brooklyn.

It happened August 8 on the corner of Schenectady Avenue and Bergen Street in Crown Heights.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the 34-year-old victim being attacked by a man walking in her direction.
EMBED More News Videos

N.J. Burkett reports after a man caught on camera choking and robbing a woman in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.


She is thrown against a parked car and placed in a choke hold until she gives up her backpack.

The man says something to her before escaping with her cellphone and an iPad.

The victim suffered bruises and cuts to her face neck and body.

Bergen Street looks safe enough in daylight, but residents say late at night it can feel a lot different.

"We've complained as a neighborhood for more lights," Jove Meyer said. "Police always say that crime happens in the darkness, but then they don't make effort to make it brighter. So make our streets safer."

The video shows the suspect has a beard He was wearing dark clothing and red sneakers and was last seen running west on Bergen Street

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberycaught on camerawoman attackedu.s. & worldsurveillance videoNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 teens shot, 1 fatally, after fight in East Garfield Park
Man shot in Streeterville parking garage
Worker at Near North Side building critically injured after getting electric shock
Man shot on Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
27-year-old man missing since Lollapalooza
Man who forced couples to have sex at gunpoint gets 148 years in prison
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
Show More
Trump says he cancelled military parade, citing 'ridiculously high' price tag
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
Chipotle to retrain all workers after restaurant illnesses
WATCH: CFD Marine and Dive Unit live rescue demo
More News