I-Team Exclusive: Chicago's Top Cop on the DNC Game Plan

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling sits down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Chuck Goudie.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling sits down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Chuck Goudie.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling sits down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Chuck Goudie.

Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling sits down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Chuck Goudie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police Department Superintendent Larry Snelling sits down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Chuck Goudie.

He answers questions about staffing, training and handling protesters during this summer's Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Monday at 10 p.m.