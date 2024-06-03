I-Team: Fine Mess
Monday, June 3, 2024 4:48PM
Property investors say they are unfairly being charged thousands of dollars for other people's city fines in one Chicago suburb. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles goes searching for answers, Wednesday at 10 p.m..
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Property investors say they are unfairly being charged thousands of dollars for other people's city fines in one Chicago suburb. Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles goes searching for answers, Wednesday at 10 p.m..
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.